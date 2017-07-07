Off-duty McClain County deputy arrested, fired for speeding with open container in vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. – An off-duty McClain County deputy was fired after being arrested by a Grady County deputy for reckless driving.

"At this time, that deputy is no longer employed with the McClain County Sheriff's Office,” Lt. James Richardson, with the McClain County Sheriff’s Office, said.

That deputy, Joshua Shaw, was arrested by Grady County Deputy Ryan Lake on the 4th of July.

Shaw was off-duty at the time.

According to the arrest affidavit, Deputy Shaw was driving 128 mph in a 65 mph zone.

A witness told Lake he and another driver were racing in and out of traffic and passing in no passing zones and on hills in Blanchard for miles.

Inside Deputy Shaw’s vehicle, Deputy Lake found two partially full bottles of vodka and eight cans of Coors Light.

According to the affidavit, one of those cans was open.

“The comment the sheriff's office is going to make on this situation is we were made aware of one of our off duty deputies being arrested,” Richardson said.

Shaw was arrested on a reckless driving charge and let go from the McClain County Sheriff’s Office.

Back in May, there was another encounter between a Shaw and a Lake.

According to court records, Andrew Lake led authorities on a motorcycle chase all the way from McClain County to Oklahoma City.

Lake was spotted by the OCPD’s Air One and arrested for several charges including DUI.

The arresting officer was Deputy Shaw. Records show he also wrote Andrew Lake a traffic ticket back in February.

Sources told us Andrew is Deputy Lake’s son, and according to their Facebook pages, both are from Newcastle.

We reached out to officials with the Grady County Sheriff’s Office for comment about this case, and they declined.