Oklahoma City Thunder’s Steven Adams teases Andre Roberson over $14 tip

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s not uncommon for waiters and waitresses to post photos of receipts on social media when they feel they were short-changed.

However, it is not as common to see celebrities called out for their poor tipping habits.

Recently, a waiter in Texas called out Oklahoma City Thunder’s Andre Roberson for leaving a $14 tip on a nearly $500 bill.

@FlyDre21 get paid 30 million for 3 years and tips this!!! Your trash!!! pic.twitter.com/OSONPSBSUA — David Rodriguez (@DavidRo74294058) July 6, 2017

Shouldn't have had to tip you it was just a bottle at a bar …there was no service ..now I can see if it was a club! You Reaching bro — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) July 6, 2017

Roberson says he usually tips if there is service, but says he just ordered a bottle at a bar.

“Shouldn’t have had to tip you it was just a bottle at a bar… there was no service.. now I can see if it was a club! You Reaching bro,” Roberson responded.

According to ESPN, the receipt was posted the same day that Roberson reportedly agreed to a $30 million contract with the Thunder.

While many on social media supported Roberson, his teammates couldn’t help but tease him on Twitter.