Oklahoma City Thunder’s Steven Adams teases Andre Roberson over $14 tip

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s not uncommon for waiters and waitresses to post photos of receipts on social media when they feel they were short-changed.
However, it is not as common to see celebrities called out for their poor tipping habits.
Recently, a waiter in Texas called out Oklahoma City Thunder’s Andre Roberson for leaving a $14 tip on a nearly $500 bill.
Roberson says he usually tips if there is service, but says he just ordered a bottle at a bar.
“Shouldn’t have had to tip you it was just a bottle at a bar… there was no service.. now I can see if it was a club! You Reaching bro,” Roberson responded.
According to ESPN, the receipt was posted the same day that Roberson reportedly agreed to a $30 million contract with the Thunder.
While many on social media supported Roberson, his teammates couldn’t help but tease him on Twitter.