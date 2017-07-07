Oklahoma family reunited with lost dog two years after he went missing

TULSA, Okla. – After losing his chocolate lab more than two years ago, Grant Kotzer never expected to see the dog again.

Mousse, Kotzer’s lab, disappeared from Cleveland in 2015 with another dog.

Two years later, a woman noticed a chocolate lab dodging traffic in Tulsa and stopped to help.

After posting about finding the dog on social media, she eventually took the dog to Tulsa Animal Welfare.

Once employees scanned the dog for a microchip, they quickly discovered that it was Mousse.

Shelter employees say Kotzer was nearly in tears when they called him and told him that a dog with a microchip registered to him had been dropped off at the shelter.

Now, Mousse is finally back home!