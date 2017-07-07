× Oklahoma Senate leader revokes leadership duties of senator accused of lewd acts against Uber driver

OKLAHOMA CITY – The head of the Oklahoma Senate says a Republican state senator accused of grabbing an Uber driver and trying to kiss her on the neck while she drove him to a hotel is being relieved of his leadership duties while the allegations are being investigated.

According to the police report, an officer was approached at the Oncue at N.W. 23rd and Santa Fe by the Uber driver, who told him that she was unsure what she needed to do, but had been assaulted on Monday, June 26.

She stated that “she drives for Uber and was transporting a customer when he made advances on her during transit.”

The police report states the suspect “was grabbing her forcefully and kissing [victim] on the neck while she was driving.”

Authorities say Sen. Bryce Marlatt was named as a suspect in the case, but he has not been arrested since the investigation is ongoing.

In a letter sent to Senate members on Thursday, Senate President Pro Tempore Mike Schulz said the allegations against Sen. Bryce Marlatt are “very serious in nature and are not tolerated.”

Schulz said he planned to revoke Marlatt’s chairmanship of the Senate Energy Committee and his vice-chair position on two other panels pending an investigation into the allegations.

Sen. Marlatt’s attorney tells NewsChannel 4 the senator is shocked and surprised by the allegations and has asked his legal counsel to work with Uber to get to the bottom of this.