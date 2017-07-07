× One in custody after confrontation outside N.W. Oklahoma City home turns violent

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person in custody after a confrontation outside a northwest Oklahoma City home turned violent.

Around 10:45 a.m., police were called to a “check the welfare” call near N.W. 5th and Brauer.

The calling party told police there was a man lying on the ground and that they possibly heard a gunshot.

When officers arrived, they learned that two men were outside a home in the area when they started arguing.

At some point during the argument, one of the men grabbed a gun and shot the other man.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

The suspect is in custody.

No other information has been released at this time.

Police are still investigating.