OU football fans have chance to purchase 1,000 new season tickets after policy change

NORMAN, Okla. – If you are waiting to see what the upcoming season has in store for the Sooners, you have a chance to get the best seat in the house.

For the first time in 18 years, Sooner fans will get to see a new face lead the team at Gaylord Family -Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Last month, OU head football coach Bob Stoops announced that he was retiring and was handing over the position to offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley.

Riley had spent the previous two seasons as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, presiding over one of the nation’s most powerful offenses.

In addition to a shakeup with the coaching staff, OU officials say there is also a change when it comes to season tickets.

On Thursday, the University of Oklahoma announced that it will be putting 1,000 new season tickets on sale.

Officials say the Big 12 Conference reduced the number of seats issued to visiting teams from 4,000 to 3,000, meaning more season tickets can be sold to local fans.

“This presents a new opportunity for Sooner football fans,” said OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione. “They can join the ranks of season [ticket] holders on the heels of a Sugar Bowl victory and back-to-back Big 12 Championships, and also usher in the exciting Lincoln Riley era.”

The tickets will sell for $455 each and provide admission and a reserved seat for all six home games. Season ticket holders also have first right to renew each year and early opportunities to request tickets for road games.

The new tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

They will be available online, through phone orders at (405) 325-4668 or in person at the OU Athletics Ticket Office inside the stadium.