Police: Man held knife to employee’s neck during Edmond robbery

EDMOND, Okla. - Police in Edmond are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Little Caesar's Pizza earlier this week.

On July 4, officers were called to the Little Caesar's Pizza in the 1300 block of N. Bryant Ave. regarding an armed robbery.

When police arrived at the restaurant, witnesses told them that a knife-wielding man wearing a skull mask had just robbed them.

An employee says he was restocking the two liter soda display when the man grabbed him by his neck and held the knife to the side of his throat.

According to the police report, the suspect demanded money from the register and the safe.

However, authorities say the suspect forgot to take the money from the register and left after taking the cash that was in the safe.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, standing 6'0" tall with a slender build. He was possibly wearing a dirty green or brown shirt and blue jeans.

Witnesses say the man had long blonde hair on his arms.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Edmond Police Department.