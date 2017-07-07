Police: Woman stabs man who broke into her apartment, beat her

TULSA, Okla. – Police say a man was stabbed after he allegedly broke into a woman’s apartment in Tulsa.

Investigators say they were at the Comanche Apartments on another call when they spotted a man covered in blood running away from the complex.

Authorities tell FOX 23 that a woman claimed that her child’s father kicked in the back door to her apartment and started beating her.

At that point, she says she grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the man.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

The man’s injuries were not considered life threatening.