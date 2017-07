× Report: Thunder Agree to Deal With Raymond Felton

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported on Friday the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a deal with veteran guard Raymond Felton.

It’s reportedly a one-year contract worth the veteran’s minimum salary.

Felton has played 12 seasons in the NBA with six different teams, including last season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Felton is 33 years old and will be a veteran presence to back up Russell Westbrook at point guard.