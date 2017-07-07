× Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old Oklahoma man

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old Oklahoma man.

Officials are looking for Victor Williams who was last seen wearing blue jeans, a denim snap long sleeve shirt, and a baseball cap near Apple Market around 11 a.m. Friday.

According to authorities, Williams gets confused easily, has a pacemaker, and has meds but is not taking them.

Police believe he may be in a blue 4-door 2004 Hyundai Elantra with the Oklahoma tag: 619PFX.

If you know anything or see Williams, call police.