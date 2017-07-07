Take a good look at your shopping cart! Razor blades found under the handlebars at Walmart again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FESTUS, Missouri - For the second time in just a few days, police in Festus, Missouri have found a razor blade attached underneath the handlebar of a Walmart shopping cart.

A woman was cut earlier this week when she grabbed a cart and was cleaning the handlebar with a wet wipe.

"The lady behind me had a toddler. That would have been her cart if I hadn't been there first," Michelle Patterson told Fox2Now. "That's what upsets me."

Police now believe that whoever is attaching the razor blades is not intending to hurt anyone, but instead is trying to shoplift by inconspicuously slicing tags.

Walmart has handed over surveillance video to police to help identify suspects.

Walmart officials released this statement earlier this week: "It's disturbing that someone might try to injure a customer or associate, and we're grateful no one was seriously hurt. We've checked all shopping carts and are currently conducting regular checks. We've also reviewed surveillance footage and will continue working with police to find the person responsible."

Though employees continue to check cart handlebars for more blades, it doesn't hurt to check your own cart as well, to avoid the same predicament Patterson has experienced.

"It bled a little tiny bit so I went to the doctor and they drew blood and I'll have to go back in six months again," Patterson said.