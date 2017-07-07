World Cup of Softball XII, Norman Conquest happening this weekend

OKLAHOMA – It’s time for the World Cup of Softball XII at the Softball Hall of Fame and Museum.

You can watch Team USA compete against top international teams including Japan.

These games are tonight through Sunday and you can buy tickets online or at the stadium.

There is a Dragon and Medieval Fair happening at the Cox Convention Center Saturday and Sunday.

“Rally of the Realms” includes a costume contest, performances, food and more!

And grab your bike and helmet and head out to the Norman Conquest this weekend.

This is the 22nd year for this event and the bicycle league welcomes bikers of all levels with individual, family and tandem rides.

You can register tonight from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grille on Campus Corner.

