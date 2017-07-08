× Residents displaced after apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews battled an apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.

Officials were near the scene of N.W. 50th and N. Ann Arbor Ave. at the Bridgepoint Apartments.

Fire crews said the fire started on the bottom floor and quickly spread to the second floor with heavy flames.

“My mom and dad were asleep and I was the only one awake. And I had my door shut with these two dogs in my room because she likes to tear up stuff. And then when I smelled some smoke, I ran over to the kitchen and the refrigerator caught on fire,” said James Watson, whose family’s apartment caught fire.

Residents were evacuated and one woman was transported to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

A water main broke and also flooded the area as crews battled the flames.

Several residents are displaced due to the fire.

No other injuries were reported.