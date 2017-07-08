Murder trial against former Tulsa police officer ends in mistrial for the third time 

TULSA, Okla. – The third murder trial for a former Tulsa police officer ended in a mistrial Friday.

Shannon Kepler was on trial for the August 2014 shooting death of his daughter’s 19-year-old boyfriend, Jeremy Lake.

Prosecutors said Kepler confronted Lake, who was walking with his daughter, when they began to argue.

Kepler then fire three shots at his daughter and Lake, but says it was in self-defense.

Lake was shot and killed, but Kepler’s daughter was not injured.

Kepler faced a first-degree murder charge.

The jury deliberated for four hours before a mistrial was declared because of a hung jury.

Two previous trials in November and February resulted in mistrials also due to hung juries.