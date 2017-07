OKLAHOMA CITY – The verdict is in!

The Oklahoma City Zoo has revealed the name of their new sea lion pup.

Zoo officials gave Oklahomans the chance to vote between three names: Cash, Asher, or Blaize.

More than 7,500 people helped name the little pup and the name Cash won the heart of voters!

Cash was born on June 25 at 1:45 p.m., exactly one year after his big sister Phoenix.

You can visit Cash, mom Pearl and the rest of the sea lion family at the Oklahoma City Zoo.