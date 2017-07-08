Weak summer front across Oklahoma will bring scattered showers, thunderstorms Saturday

A weak summer front will stall across Oklahoma this weekend with scattered showers and t’storms possible. Clouds and scattered t’storms will take the edge off the heat but still hot and humid conditions expected through the weekend. Highs mostly in the 90s with the humidity making it feel hotter.

Scattered t’storms possible in the afternoon and evening as well as late night early morning hours as the front and outflow boundaries interact with hot and humid conditions. However, the rain will be isolated to scattered so not a washout at all.

Next week, the jet stream goes back way north and the summer heat dome begins to take stronger hold across Oklahoma. This means less chance for t’storms and hotter temps through all of next week. Highs will reach mid 90s to lower 100s across Oklahoma next week with, little chance for any rainfall.

Have a great weekend!