Burglary suspect arrested after standoff with police in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. – A burglary suspect has been arrested after a standoff with police in Chickasha.

The standoff was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday in the 1100 block of W. Dakota Ave.

Police said 36-year-old Eddie Sauceda Jr. was in an alley when they went to arrest him on a Grady County warrant of concealing stolen property.

Sauceda reportedly fled into a nearby shed and barricaded the door.

Police said he communicated through the door, provided a false name and refused to come out.

Sauceda was reportedly also a suspect in an earlier Grady County burglary, where a firearm was taken, and in the process of burglarizing the shed he was barricaded in.

Police said a perimeter was established, and a tactical team was called. After the short standoff, they talked him into giving himself up.

Sauceda is now being held at the Grady County Law Enforcement Center on the warrant and additional charges of false personation, second-degree burglary, and obstructing an officer.