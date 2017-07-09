Metro boy with autism hailed a hero for saving his parents from fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro boy is being hailed a hero after his parents say he saved them from their burning apartment.

The fire happened Saturday at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex near 50th and MacArthur.

Steffanie Sitton says her son, James, has autism an was the only one awake when the fire started.

“All of the sudden James bursts into our bedroom. ‘Mom! Dad! The apartment’s on fire! The kitchen’s on fire. Get up! Get up! Get up!'"

She says her son doesn't usually handle intense situations well, but this time he did.

“I ran in. They were about to yell at me for not knocking before I enter," said her son James. "Then I yelled, ‘the house is on fire!'"

Steffanie, who is on oxygen and mostly confined to a wheelchair, says her son wrangled up the dogs, her husband got the guinea pigs and the family made it out just before their home was fully engulfed in flames.

Steffanie was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but says her son saved their family.

“James, thank you so much because you saved our lives yesterday and that is what a hero does and you're one hell of a kid," she told him. "I’m proud to be your mama. I love you so much and thank you.”

His dad also praised his son.

“I just want to thank him for what he did and I just love you," said Benjamin Sitton.

The family says they couldn't get renter's insurance because their last home also caught fire.

They have set up a GoFundMe to help replace what they've lost.