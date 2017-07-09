One more day of scattered storms across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Stalled front will slowly fade away today across Oklahoma. So, one more day with isolated to scattered t’storms. Highs today once again in the 90s, but random t’storms will keep a few areas in the 80s just like yesterday.

Not expecting any storm clusters tonight. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with areas of patchy fog. Lows tonight mid 60s to mid 70s with light winds.

The summer heat dome begins to build closer to Oklahoma this week. Count on lots of sunny skies and rising temps rest of this week. Highs ranging from the mid 90s to lower 100s.