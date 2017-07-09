× One injured in west OKC shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews responded to a shooting at NW 19th and MacArthur around 2:15 Sunday morning.

According to authorities, a large group of people were gathered around an apartment building when an argument broke out.

One of the individuals involved then began firing shots into the air with no intended target.

Authorities say one of the bullets then ricocheted, hitting a 22-year-old female in the foot.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities do not have a clear suspect at this time.