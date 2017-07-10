× 15-year-old Oklahoma girl killed in tragic crash, 5 other teens injured

CUSHING, Okla. – A 15-year-old Oklahoma girl was killed and five other teens were injured in a tragic crash over the weekend.

On Sunday, around 3:20 a.m., a 16-year-old girl was driving in Cushing with five other teens, including another 16-year-old girl, two 17-year-old girls, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl.

Officials believe the teen driver was speeding.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, at some point, the vehicle went airborne for a short distance while driving through an intersection.

When the vehicle landed, the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled an unknown amount of times.

The 16-year-old driver and the 16-year-old passenger in the vehicle had seat belts on during the accident. They were both treated and released from the hospital.

However, officials say the other 4 occupants in the vehicle did not have their seat belts on during the crash. OHP officials say the four teens without a seat belt on were ejected while the vehicle rolled.

Three of those teens were admitted to the hospital in serious condition.

The 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries.

OHP officials have not released the identity of any of the teens.

KFOR crews are working to bring you more on this story this evening.