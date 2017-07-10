OKLAHOMA CITY–KFOR-TV/KAUT-TV, Oklahoma City’s market leader and one of the top NBC affiliates in the country has an immediate opening for an Account Executive to enhance our strong sales team! The ideal candidate will have previous television/digital sales experience.

Experience:

Well organized, excellent oral and written presentation skills.

Ability to develop and enhance strong client and agency relationships.

College degree and sales experience in Television or related industry.

Proficient computer skills.

Valid driver’s license with access to a vehicle.

Must be willing to submit to a background

Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the U.S.

Requirements:

Identify the needs of local businesses and prepare custom sales presentations with solutions to address those needs.

Develop strong relationships with both advertising agencies and local clients.

Sell advertising on our television and digital platforms.

Demonstrate a great attitude and strong work ethic to help our clients grow.

Achieve monthly and quarterly revenue goals.

STATEMENT ABOUT OTHER DUTIES:

This is not necessarily an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, skills, duties, requirements, efforts or working conditions associated with the job. While this is intended to be an accurate reflection of the job, management reserves the right to revise the job or to require that other or different tasks be performed when circumstances change, e.g., emergencies, changes in personnel, workload, rush jobs, special projects, technological developments, etc.

Apply by going to the link listed below and then filter the job search by location (US-OK-Oklahoma City).This will allow you to view all current postings for KFOR jobs.

http://www.tribunemedia.com/?page_id=15562

