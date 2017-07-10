Aerial images show debris left behind after riot at Oklahoma prison

HINTON, Okla. – Prison officials say approximately 400 inmates were involved in a riot at an Oklahoma correctional facility.

Late Sunday night, city officials reported a possible riot at the Great Plains Correctional Facility in Hinton.

“There is a situation at the prison but the perimeter has NOT been breached. We have multiple agencies surrounding the prison to ensure the towns safety. We will keep you updated as we know more. We are in communication with the warden to make sure that any needs are met.”

The prison facility, which is operated by a private corporation, houses approximately 1,900 federal offenders.

Prison officials said approximately 400 inmates started rioting in two separate locations at the prison.

At some point during the riot, city officials told media members three correctional officers and several inmates were injured. However, none of the injuries were serious.

#UPDATE: Officials with the town of Hinton say 3 correctional officers & several inmates were injured in the riot. @kfor — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) July 10, 2017

Initially, prison officials would not release information on the riot; however, Hinton city officials continued to release updates as they were made available.

“As far as we know all officers are safe. The CERT team from the Lawton GEO facility have arrived on location to assist, once they are briefed and ready, the guards will start moving in to lock down the rioting inmates. No one has escaped.”

Around 4:30 a.m., officials confirmed the riot was over.

The inmates have since been locked up in their cells.

Around 10:15 a.m., the Great Plains Correctional Facility released the following statement describing the incident:

“In the evening of July 9th, a group of approximately 400 inmates engaged in a disturbance in two separate recreation yards at the Great Plains Correctional Facility. The Facility immediately notified the Federal Bureau of Prisons and local authorities, and correctional staff mobilized quickly to secure the Facility and ensure the safety of all staff, inmates, and the public. At the outset of the disturbance, two correctional staff were initially unable to leave one of the recreation yards but were securely escorted out promptly thereafter. As a result of the prompt and immediate actions taken by the Facility’s staff supported by onsite Bureau of Prisons staff and local law enforcement agencies, the Facility was secured with no serious injuries to either staff, inmates, or law enforcement personnel. A thorough review of the incident is currently underway in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and all appropriate local authorities. The Great Plains Correctional Facility would like to extend its gratitude to all local law enforcement agencies who responded promptly to help secure the Facility, including the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Hinton Police Department, the Hydro Police Department, the Geary Police Department, and the Binger Police Department.”

It is unclear at this time why the riot started.

Aerial images from Bob Moore Chopper 4 showed the debris left behind by the inmates.

KFOR crews are still working to gather more information.