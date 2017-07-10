× Cooking with Kyle: Delicious, easy refrigerator pickles

OKLAHOMA CITY – Not everyone has the time, equipment or skill to do home canning, but most everyone enjoys and appreciates homemade pickles.

This easy, quick recipe makes delicious refrigerator pickles worthy of any sandwich or cookout in minutes. Enjoy!

4 C sliced cucumber (the cucumbers may be peeled or unpeeled, sliced in spears or rounds)

1 C white vinegar

2 C sugar

1 T salt

1 T granulated garlic

1 t crushed red pepper

1 t ground clove

Optional: omit clove and add 1 T dried dill or a couple of large sprigs fresh dill. Also may add peeled, sliced onion.

Prepare cucumbers as desired. Place in sterile glass or porcelain bowl, or sterilized jar.

In a saucepan, whisk together vinegar, sugar, salt and garlic. Bring to a simmer, whisking until sugar and salt are totally dissolved.

Add additional ingredients. Pour over prepared cucumbers.

Cover and refrigerate a minimum of an hour, although better after 8 hours. These will keep under refrigeration for 2 weeks, assuming they last that long!