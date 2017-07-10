× Fatal car crash sparks grass fire in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are responding after a fatal car crash sparked a grass fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. on Monday near Wilshire and Air Depot.

Crews said the fire has been contained but they are still working to extinguish it.

The passenger in the car has reportedly died but not been identified.

Crews said the condition of the driver is unknown.

There’s no word on whether others were also in the car.

Crews said the fire burned about a fourth of an acre.