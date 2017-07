The heat is on, Oklahoma!

The heat dome will build and strengthen this week with highs peaking Friday in the upper 90s and low 100s!

Highs today will range from the low 90s in eastern Oklahoma to the low 100s in western Oklahoma.

A few storms are possible east.

A south breeze will pick up later today and continue throughout the week.

The heat dome will temporarily slide east this weekend, allowing for small storm chances.