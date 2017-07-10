“Kneel down before I shoot,” Clerk describes terrifying ordeal involving suspected serial robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police said they are looking for a suspect who they believe is likely connected to three armed robberies in less than two weeks.

"He opened the door and just took his gun out. He said 'Raise your hands up,'" said Rishav Shah.

On July 5, Shah was stocking the refrigerator at Avash Convenience Store, located on S.W. 23rd St. and Kentucky, when he was confronted with a gun.

"He asked me to move again toward there. He said 'Kneel down before I shoot.' I said, 'Okay, okay, okay, bro, it's okay,” Shah said.

The suspect took all the money Shah could find from behind the counter, but the robber demanded more.

"Give me the money. Hurry up," the suspect is heard saying on the store's surveillance video. "Give me the f****** money. I know there's hundreds."

When the alleged thief made it outside, he was confronted by a bystander.

Investigators said the suspect got into a black SUV and fired two rounds at the bystander, who was not hit.

Oklahoma City police believe this is the latest crime for the suspect, who may be connected to a string of robberies in the area.

Authorities said the first crime occurred at Westwood Grocery on June 26.

Then, 45 minutes after that, they believe he robbed the Family Dollar on S.W. 29th and Kentucky.

During each of the robberies, police said he has been armed with a handgun and his face was covered with a bandanna.

Customers at the grocery store aren't surprised it happened in the neighborhood.

"About the highest crime you can get. We get murders. We get the drugs. We get the crime. Everything's right here," said Donald Cambron.

"I just think it's unfortunate because it's our store owner. Everybody buys from him,” said Lynn Stephens.

Meanwhile, the clerk at Avash is just glad the ordeal is over.

"Just emptiness. Nothingness. Like, if I die or if I'm not here, I thought it was different. I've never felt that way," he said.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance video, call CrimeStoppers at 405-235-7300.