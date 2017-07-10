× Man sentenced to probation for drunken crash that claimed life of Oklahoma teenager

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man will not spend any time in prison for a drunken crash that claimed the life of a man and severely injured two others nearly two years ago.

On Oct. 24, 2015, investigators say that William Houghtlin had been drinking at a cookout and decided to drive home.

While driving home, police say Houghtlin ran a stop sign near S.E. 59th and S. Choctaw Rd., colliding with Aaron Streetman’s vehicle.

According to NewsOK, Streetman suffered skull and facial fractures in the crash but he wasn’t the only one injured.

Investigators say 18-year-old Austin Thomas Williams was killed in the crash and Jenna Credico suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of the accident.

Documents obtained by the newspaper say that Credico had to learn to walk again and will have to spend the rest of her life in ‘assisted living.’

At the time of the crash, Houghtlin’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

Last month, court records state that Houghtlin pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, causing an accident resulting in great bodily injury while driving under the influence and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Prosecutors asked that Houghtlin be sent to prison for at least 20 years for the crime, but a judge sentenced Houghtlin to 40 years probation, according to court records.

NewsOK spoke with Houghtlin’s attorney who said that his client has spent the last two years trying to “make amends for something he can’t fix.”

He says that Houghtlin has spoken numerous time on victim impact panels, and at schools across the state to talk about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Houghtlin will have to pay restitution for the crime, but the amount has yet to be determined.