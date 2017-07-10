× Man’s body discovered inside home in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a homicide in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 2800 block of S.W. 61st after dispatchers received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man inside a home.

Investigators are releasing few details about the crime, but say the man’s body suffered trauma that was consistent with homicide.

So far, the victim’s family has not been notified so his identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.