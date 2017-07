× Officials investigate person on fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating a person on fire in Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Monday under the bridge near Virginia and Lindley.

Officials said there are no further details at this time.

We are on scene of a person on fire under bridge. Virginia and Lindley. @OKCFD investigators responding. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 10, 2017