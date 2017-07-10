Ohio sheriff won’t allow deputies to carry anti-overdose drug Narcan

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio – An Ohio sheriff says he won’t allow his deputies to carry the anti-overdose drug Narcan unless he is ordered to do so.

“I’ve never used Narcan, won’t use it until the courts make me,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “Narcan’s not a cure all and I’m not going to have my guys do it.”

In recent years, police departments across the country have started equipping themselves with Narcan in case of an overdose.

With the ongoing opioid epidemic, many first responders say the drug can save a life when seconds count.

However, Sheriff Jones says the risks outweigh the benefits.

“When the police go out, it’s not safe to get down on your knees and squirt this spray in their nose. These people don’t want the police there, they’re more concerned with hiding their drugs, hiding their needles,” he told WLWT. “It’s not my officers’ job to go out and die to save somebody’s life that chose to do those drugs and has a dirty needle and some type of disease. It’s not his or her job to die for something they chose to do.”

Jones says that many of the addicts they see have to be revived several times, adding that Narcan does nothing to help with their drug problem.

Many police departments in Butler County do not carry Narcan, saying that paramedics and firefighters are equipped with the drug and usually respond to overdose calls with officers.