Oklahoma baby recovering after skull surgery

CALERA, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is surrounding a family with love as a little baby recovers from a major surgery.

Gabriel English was born with a rare condition that affects less than one percent of the population called craniosynostosis.

“His skull is fused on the backside so it can only grow one way,” said Jonathan English, Gabriel’s father.

After learning about Gabriel’s condition and the upcoming medical costs, the community in Bryan County has worked to help the family any way they can.

Thousands have been raised through various events like softball games and bingo events.

Two weeks ago, Gabriel underwent surgery to repair part of his skull.

“It’s a massive surgery. They’ve gotta take out a skull, and your brain is not meant to be exposed to the world,” English told KXII.

Following the surgery, Gabriel had a long scar across his head but appears to be in good spirits.

“When we walked into the room, he smiled and the doctors were completely astounded. They said he shouldn’t be doing that well that fast,” English said.