Oklahoma couple accused of smoking meth with 11-year-old

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - A Logan County woman and her boyfriend are in jail, accused of making her 11-year-old brother smoke methamphetamine.

Kirsten Burroughs, 18, and her boyfriend, Michael Crick, were arrested after her father, the boy's stepfather, reported them to police. The two will be arraigned Tuesday and are expected to be charged with child neglect, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the arrest report, on Friday, Burroughs and Crick were supposed to take her little brother to a skate park on Guthrie's west side.

First, however, they took him to a drug house around the corner on West Mansur Avenue.

The report states "they told him to come into the bathroom with them" and, once inside, "one of them handed him a glass pipe with white stuff in it, and one of them held a lighter to it and he smoked it."

The boy told police it was meth and "smoking the meth made him feel funny like he wanted to get up and do stuff and kind of dizzy too."

The father said he noticed his stepson was acting strangely, suspecting he was high on narcotics.

The next day, he questioned his stepson who admitted what happened and made the report to police.

"I believe that the stepfather took the appropriate steps," said Sgt. Greg Valencia with the Logan County Sheriff's Office. "He's taking steps to protect his child."

Both Burroughs and Crick denied it to police, but Burroughs' father said Crick admitted to him that he let the boy smoke meth a year ago in an RV parked in the house's driveway.

"This is a terrible, terrible thing to do to a child," Valencia said.