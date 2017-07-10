Oklahoma resident uses social media to shame alleged thief

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro resident says he used the power of social media to shame an alleged thief after he caught him stealing his lawn mower.

Craig Crissman says he walked out of his garage to see the man loading his lawn mower and some other tools into the back of a truck.

Crissman gave chase and got the man’s tag number but lost him in traffic.

However, he was able to pick him out of a police line up.

He found the man on Facebook, posted his picture and name, and called him out for what he did.

Crissman says as a result of that post, something surprising happened.

