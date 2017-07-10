× Oklahoma teacher charged with assaulting students in bathroom

OKLAHOMA CITY — A teacher has been charged with a pair of misdemeanors, accused of assaulting two middle school students in January.

Douglas Ford, 61, is charged with assault and battery after police say he attacked two boys at Jefferson Middle School.

According to court documents, the boys were both students in Douglas’ class. During the last day of school, they told Douglas they had to use the bathroom, but he wouldn’t let them, the affidavit said.

After class, police contend, the boys walked down the hall to the bathroom. As one boy was preparing to enter, Douglas pushed him in the chest, knocking him backwards, according to the affidavit.

At that point, according to documents, Douglas grabbed the other boy by the shirt and pulled him into the corner of the bathroom.

When the other boy entered the bathroom to defend his friend, police say Douglas pushed and kicked him in the leg.

Douglas’ attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment.

Douglas has pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled for trial in December.