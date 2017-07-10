× Oklahoma Teacher of the Year finalists announced

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several Oklahoma teachers were selected as finalists for the state’s next Teacher of the Year.

“Classroom teachers are the heart and soul of education, and research tells us they are the most important person in the schoolhouse,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “Each of these 12 men and women represents the best of the best of those who have devoted their life to among the most noble and life-changing of professions.”

On Monday morning, the Oklahoma State Department of Education announced the 12 finalists for the award, including:

Jill Andrews – English teacher at Claremore High School (Claremore Public Schools)

Neeli Boyd- First grade teacher at Wiley Post Elementary School (Putnam City Public Schools)

Sarah Carter- Math teacher at Drumright High School (Drumright Public Schools)

Rob Davis- History teacher at Yukon High School (Yukon Public Schools)

Betty Deen- English teacher at Oologah Middle School (Oologah-Talala Public Schools)

Donna Gradel- Science teacher at Broken Arrow High School (Broken Arrow Public Schools)

Chad Harper – STEM teacher at Mustang High School (Mustang Public Schools)

Janet Johnson- Science teacher at Clyde Boyd Middle School (Sand Springs Public Schools)

Dionne Liebl – English teacher at Deer Creek High School (Deer Creek Public Schools)

Shala Marshall- Spanish teacher at Jenks High School (Jenks Public Schools)

Christine Mueller- Band teacher at Moore Central Junior High School (Moore Public Schools)

Laura Smith- Band/Music teacher at Byng Elementary, Junior High and High School (Byng Public Schools.)

The 2019 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be revealed on Sept. 19 in a ceremony at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.