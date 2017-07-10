× Riot at Hinton federal prison

Hinton,Ok- Multiple law enforcement agencies have been called in to set up a perimeter around the Great Planes Correctional Facility in Hinton in response to a riot in the prison yard.

The perimeter is secure and no prisoners have escaped according to The Town of Hinton’s Facebook posts.

The CERT team and officers are currently preparing to enter the prison and gain control of the situation.

The Great Plains Correctional Facility is a medium security prison that can hold close to 2,000 federal prisoners according to the GEO Group which manages both this prison and the Lawton Correctional Facility.

Stay with us for more updates.