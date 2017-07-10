Search continues for missing Oklahoma mother, her 3 children

CHICKASHA, Okla. – The Chickasha Police Department is continuing the search for an Oklahoma mother and her three children.

Destiny Corsaut, 5-year-old Izabella, 4-year-old Anastachiah and 2-year-old Melaniey have been entered into the National Crime Information Center database on Monday after being missing for about a week.

Destiny was last seen around 11:20 p.m. last Monday, leaving the Dollar General in Elgin.

She made it back to her apartment in Chickasha – where her cellphone, keys, wallet, car and other personal belongings were left behind. Destiny has possible ties to both Lawton and Texas.

Police said they do not have any reason to believe she or her children have been harmed and are continuing to followup on leads.

However, there has been no contact by Destiny or the children with other family, friends or law enforcement to date.

According to police:

Destiny (aka ‘Katt’) is a 5’02” tall white female of average build with short bleach blonde/brown hair. She has several lip piercings as well as an eyebrow piercing. On her chest is a tattoo of a leaf, snowflake and flower. She also has a family tattoo with a flower and vine on her right leg. On her right hand are three dots on her pointer finger, a ‘J’ on her middle finger and a cross on her ring finger.

‘Izzy’ is a 3’7” white female, about 50 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a dark purple mark on her left cheek and wears pink glasses.

‘Annie’ is 3’2” tall white female, about 30 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

‘Mel,’ the youngest, is a white female, about 2’7” tall, 25 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She walks slightly pigeon toed.

However, the mother may have changed her appearance.

If you have any information, contact the Chickasha Police Department at 405-222-6050 or email tips and information to gillian.o’brien@chickashapd.org.