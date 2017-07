× Stillwater ‘Stand to Honor’ at Eskimo Joe’s

STILLWATER, Okla. – A local restaurant is helping a national organization for our nation’s heroes.

Eskimo Joe’s is presenting the ‘Stand to Honor Week’ on July 10 through July 17.

A group of 20 people representing various special operations teams will be standing at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12 for an hour in their uniforms.

If you would like to help, text JOE to 36413 to donate.

Click here for more on Eskimo Joe’s.