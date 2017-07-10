× Term limits group criticizes Mullin for breaking re-election vow

TULSA, Okla. – The group U.S. Term Limits is criticizing Oklahoma Republican Rep. Markwayne Mullin for breaking a pledge to serve only three terms in the House.

Mullin announced in a video last week that he’ll run for a fourth term in 2018. He said he “didn’t understand politics” when he pledged to only serve three terms.

U.S. Term Limits said in a statement Monday that Mullin not only is breaking a promise to voters, but also failed to keep a pledge co-sponsor and vote for term limits legislation.

Former Oklahoma Sen. Tom Coburn told Tulsa radio station KFAQ that Mullin’s decision is sad. Coburn, a Republican, said he would work to defeat Mullin and mentioned Republican Jarrin Jackson as a possible candidate.

Mullin defeated Jackson in the GOP primary last year.