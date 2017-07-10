× Two Kmart stores in Oklahoma to close later this year

SHAWNEE, Okla. –Oklahoma will only have three Kmart stores following an announcement by company officials last week.

Last year, Sears Holdings told employees that it was planning to close 30 Sears and Kmart stores at the beginning of the new year.

A month later, officials learned that an additional 150 stores would be closing their doors in an effort to conserve money for the company.

In June, 72 stores were added to that list.

Now, it seems that the company is preparing to close even more stores across the country.

On Friday, Sears Holdings Chairman and CEO Eddie Lampert announced that eight Sears stores and 35 Kmart stores would be closing by early October.

The Kmart stores in Bartlesville and Shawnee were among the stores preparing to close this year.

Company officials say all of the stores will close in early October, and eligible associates will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for positions at other Kmart or Sears stores.

However, there will only be three Kmart stores across the entire state. At this point, the stores in Clinton, Enid and Tulsa will remain open.

Officials say that liquidation sales will begin as early as July 13 at all closing stores.