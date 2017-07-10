“You still shot him,” Owner furious after officer shot two dogs in her backyard

Warning: This video contains footage that may be disturbing to some viewers.

MIINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Jennifer LeMay says she is furious after both of her dogs were shot when a police officer jumped the fence into her backyard.

Police say that officers were responding to a residential burglary alarm early Sunday morning when the shooting occurred.

According to the police report, the officer stated that “two large size pitbulls charged” at him before he fired his weapon.

However, LeMay says surveillance cameras posted in her backyard tell a different story.

“My dog had stopped. My dog wasn’t even facing him to charge him or be in an aggressive manner to him. You still shot him,” she told KARE.

LeMay says both of the dogs were rushed to the vet and now have extensive medical bills.

One dog is doing OK after surgery, but the vet is worried about the other since he has a fractured jaw.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it is investigating the shooting and released the following statement:

“We are aware of the recent incident involving MPD officers responding to an audible residential burglary alarm and while at this call an MPD officer discharged their firearm, striking two dogs belonging to the homeowner. Anytime an officer discharges their firearm in the line of duty there is an investigation that is completed by the Minneapolis Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit. We are in the process of reviewing the video posted online, as well as the officer’s body camera video. We have reached out to the owner of the dogs and will continue to do so during the investigation. At this time there is no further information we can release.”