An Uncertain Future: What happens if a child doesn’t get adopted?

OKLAHOMA CITY - What happens when children in DHS custody age out of the system, still with no family.

“I was six years old when I entered into DHS custody and I grew up basically in foster care,” Brondalyn Coleman said.

Substance abuse and neglect sent Coleman's life into a spiral of instability.

"One of the things I'm kind of known for is the number of placements I had. [I had] over 40 different placements while in foster care. I moved around quite a bit,” Coleman said.

Officials say 300 children age out of DHS custody in Oklahoma any given year.

A judge, a gavel and a courtroom - the signs of freedom from the system.

"They say it seems like you're doing your own thing. You're good, and you don't need us and they closed my case," Coleman said.

But sometimes too much freedom is overwhelming for these children.

"It's very stressful and very scary when you don't have a lot of people behind your back,” Cheyeanne Fournier said.

"I think a lot of people think that at 18 our kids are out on the streets. There's nothing else for them," a DHS official said.

So what happens after they age out?

