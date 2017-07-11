Authorities: 2 men ‘violently rape’ intoxicated woman in home after Uber ride

Some viewers may find these details disturbing.

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Authorities say two men raped an intoxicated woman in her home after sharing an Uber ride from a bar in Seattle.

The Seattle Times reports the two friends from Alaska – Levi Brower, 28, and 23-year-old Dominick Mariutto – have been charged with second-degree rape.

Prosecutors say the men told the woman, who was attacked July 2, they were brothers, which wasn’t true, lied about their names, where they were from and said they were taking their grandmother to church the next morning.

According to KCPQ, the woman began vomiting in her front yard after arriving home. That’s when Brower and Mariutto followed the victim into her home and violently raped her, despite her repeatedly saying “no.”

“The defendants Brower and Mariutto committed a violent rape against the victim they knew to be intoxicated, leaving her seriously injured as a result,” said the prosecuting attorney in court documents. “As a result of the rape, the victim suffered an injury to her mouth where the piece of skin connecting her tongue to her mouth was torn. The defendants fled the house as she was throwing up blood in a nearby bathroom.”

Police in Kirkland were able to identify the pair with information from Uber records, which included Mariutto’s cellphone number, coupled with photos posted by the suspects on Facebook.

According to the charges, Brower lives in Kent, Washington, and Mariutto is in the Army and stationed in El Paso, Texas.

Bail was set for both men at $100,000 each.