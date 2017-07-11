Coffee lovers rejoice! Coffee may help you live longer!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Outstanding news for coffee lovers - two new studies show that coffee may help you live a longer life!

The first study followed 200,000 participants over a period of 16 years, finding a decreased risk of heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, and respiratory and kidney disease.

A second study shows that people of all genders and ethnicities benefit from coffee, and that it doesn't matter how it's prepared.

Another highlight - you can drink regular or decaf - and more is better! (As long as it's not too late in the day.)

Researchers at the University of Southern California say one cup of java each day lowers the risk of disease by 12 percent, but drinking three cups a day comes with an 18 percent decrease.

Both studies are published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Wendy Seiawan is one of the study's authors, "Both decaffeinated coffee and regular coffee, caffeinated coffee, they contain a lot of antioxidants. So those are probably the compounds that might have the benefits. Coffee consumption can be incorporated into a healthy diet and lifestyle and really there is no long-term harm," Seiawan says.

No long-term harm? Where do we sign?

Previous studies have also shown that drinking more than three cups of caffeinated-only coffee comes with a decreased risk for coronary blockages, melanoma, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, and liver disease.

Of course, adding sugar to coffee creates more health issues, such as diabetes.

When it comes to coffee, black is best.