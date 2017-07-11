× Deputies: Three arrested after man dies after being hit with rake

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Cherokee County are investigating a brutal attack that claimed the life of an Oklahoma man.

Deputies say they responded to a call about a badly injured man in the Etta Bend area around 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Officials say that 46-year-old James Andrew Clay was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say Clay was involved in an argument and was hit with a garden rake.

Authorities ultimately arrested 40-year-old John William Johnson, 27-year-old Stephanie Barshear Johnson and 42-year-old Lilah Foresman on complaints of first-degree murder.