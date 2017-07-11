× Election results from special elections

OKLAHOMA CITY – Polls were open earlier Tuesday in Oklahoma as voters decided three special elections in state House and Senate races to replace three Republican lawmakers who resigned.

In the race for House District 75 in Tulsa, where former Rep. Dan Kirby resigned after being accused of sexual harassment by former legislative assistants, Democrat Karen Gaddis (52.32%) won over Republican Tresa Nunley (47.68%).

And in the race for Senate District 44, which includes much of south Oklahoma City and portions of Mustang and Yukon and also replaces ex-Sen. Ralph Shortey, who faces child prostitution charges, Democrat Michael Brooks (54.57%) won over Republican Joe Griffin (45.43%).

In Norman’s House District 46, a special primary was being held for three Republicans seeking to replace former Rep. Scott Martin, who resigned to become president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce.

Darin Chambers (56.89%) won over Charlie Samples (38.69%) and Jimmy Shannon (4.42%).