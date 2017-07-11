Explosion outside US Air Force recruiting office in Oklahoma under investigation

Local and federal authorities are investigating an explosion at a US Air Force recruiting office in Bixby, Oklahoma.

Bomb squads from Bixby and Tulsa police responded around 10:30 p.m. local time Monday to the reported explosion, near Tulsa, Bixby Police Sgt. Tim Scrivner told CNN.

The FBI and ATF are on scene and investigating the cause of the explosion, according to ATF public information officer, Meredith Davis.

The incident hasn’t officially been called a domestic case of terrorism, but if it is considered one, the FBI would have jurisdiction over the incident.

A photo taken after the incident showed the glass doors to the Air Force office opened with scattered debris on the ground and a dangling light fixture.

Police have cleared the scene in Bixby where an explosion went off around 10:30 last night. pic.twitter.com/1s50JHfrJc — Mycah Hatfield KJRH (@MycahHatfield) July 11, 2017