“He’s a good kid,” Oklahoma fifth grader looking for a place to call home

EDMOND, Okla. – Nicholas is an active young boy who loves playing outside.

Nicholas is on the autism spectrum, but he’s very engaged, especially in the outdoors. He loves parks, bird watching and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

He’s also polite and easy-going.

“He’s a kiddo of very few words. He’s a good kid though. He does what he’s told,” Tara Newell, Adoption Transition Specialist said.

Nicholas went into DHS custody one year ago, and a family would be a dream come true.

“I want to have a house that has dogs. That has video games and that has a playground in the backyard,” he said.

His foster mom says he has a good heart and would do well with another child in the household.

Nicholas is like the thousands of other children without a home in Oklahoma.

“All kids need permanent families and Nick just needs to find a family that accepts him as their own and take his hand and guide him through life,” Newell said.

Click here for more information on adopting a child or call 405-767-2955.

