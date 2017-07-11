Hundreds of Oklahoma City Thunder fans give Paul George a warm welcome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The temperature hovered around 97 degrees, but that didn't keep hundreds of fans from flocking to the airport to greet the newest Thunder star, Paul George.

George was supposed to arrive at AAR at Will Rogers World Airport at 1 p.m. but didn't end up arriving until 2:30 p.m.

One woman collapsed from heat exhaustion but did not have to be transported to the hospital.

"It's hot out here, but we're enjoying the sun. He's enjoying the sun," said KeOsha Barker, who brought her 2-year-old son.

Around 400-500 Thunder fans showed up to cheer for George's arrival.

The Thunder brought in bottled water and pizza for everyone who had to wait about an hour and a half longer than anticipated.

"We've been here for two hours almost, so we might as well stay longer. Yeah, he's worth it!" said Sandy Gregory.

Fans sought out patches of shade and welcome signs went horizontal in an effort to block the sun's penetrating rays.

"We just remembered it was today, and so I brought them out here and we're just trying to keep cool and wait for his arrival," said Rachel Vanaki, who brought her two kids.

Some fans played it cool and stayed in the car with the air conditioning while waiting.

Sherry Furseth and her 90-year-old dad, Jerry Furseth, have been season ticket holders since day one.

"When the temperature is higher than his age, we stay inside. That's the rules," Sherry said.

But, not even the scorching temperatures could keep the super fans away and, in the end, their persistence was rewarded with a brief but oh so worth it sighting of PG arriving in OKC.